Salt Lake City police officers used 'reasonable' force in arrest leading to woman's broken leg, DA rules

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake City police officers were deemed by the district attorney to have used "reasonable" force during the 2023 arrest of a woman that led to her breaking a leg, which was later amputated.

Salt Lake City District Attorney Sim Gill announced his decision Friday not to file charges against officers Paul Mullenax and Lane Wolfenbarger for their role in the arrest of Agnes Martinez.

On Sept. 1, 2023, the officers observed what they believed to be a suspicious vehicle at 425 West 1700 South. After locating Martinez in the vehicle, the officers asked her to step outside.

Body camera video shows arrest of Angie Martinez (Warning: some parts may be disturbing to viewers):

Officers arrest Angie Martinez in body camera video

According to Martinez, she was looking for a place where she and her dog could sleep for the night without being harassed.

In body camera video, officers said they smelled marijuana in the car and told Martinez they needed to search her vehicle. When Wolfenbarger tried to place Martinez in handcuffs, she questioned why and "tensed up as Officer Wolfenbarger attempted to pull her left arm behind her back and Officer Mullenax attempted to put her right arm behind her back," the report released Friday said.

When Martinez tried pulling her arms forward, Wolfenberger told her that he would take her to the ground to place her in handcuffs, while continuing to command her to relax her arms.

The report detailed what happened after Martinez refused to obey the commands of the officers:

"Officer Wolfenbarger then placed his right leg next to Ms. Martinez’s left leg to trip her and pulled her towards him and down as Officer Mullenax pushed Ms. Martinez towards Officer Wolfenbarger and down to the ground.

"As Ms. Martinez went to the ground, her left leg became injured, and she began screaming."

Additional body camera video shows arrest of Angie Martinez (Warning: some parts may be disturbing to viewers):

Body cam video shows arrest of Angie Martinez

Seeing that Martinez's leg was broken, Wolfenbarger and Mullenax placed her in handcuffs and requested medical attention. She was then transported to the hospital due to her injury.

According to Gill, Martinez "underwent multiple surgeries" while in the hospital before being released on Sept. 13, 2023, "with no concern for infection during her admission." It was only later did Martinez return to the emergency room regarding an infection, leading to her leg being amputated.

In reviewing the case, Gill found that the officers did not use any unlawful or unreasonable force during the arrest of Martinez, and will not be filing any charges against the officers.