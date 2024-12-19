Salt Lake County receives nearly $63 million for new rapid transit bus line

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Biden Administration Thursday announced $62.8 million in grants being awarded to the Utah Transit Authority to support a new bus rapid transit route in Salt Lake County. The money will also go to improve accessibility, frequency, and connection of The Midvalley Express.

“With the grant we’re announcing today for the Midvalley Express, more people in the Salt Lake region will have access to a dependable, affordable, and safe transportation option to get to work or school, visit a doctor, go shopping, and see loved ones," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Midvalley Express has been under construction since March. It is estimated to cost $104.1 million once all work is completed.

The seven-mile, 15-station all-electric line will connect to UTA commuter rail and light rail at either side of the line. The new service is also planned to include 1.4 miles of bus-only lanes and priority traffic signals, to speed up the movement of riders.

The new line is also planned to run through several high and mid-density housing areas to connect them to jobs, retail, and healthcare destinations. Salt Lake Community College will also have a stop on the route.

“More than three-quarters of SLCC students work while pursuing a degree, making a fast, convenient and reliable transit connection all the more important,” said FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “As the Salt Lake region continues to grow, the Midvalley Express will provide a new form of reliable and convenient transit. We are pleased to include Salt Lake County to the growing list of communities benefiting from America’s largest-ever investment in high-quality public transportation.”

The Department of Transportation adds that the new line will help prepare the Salt Lake City region for the 2034 Olympic Games by providing a connection between the Frontrunner commuter rail and the Marverik Center, which is a planned venue for the games.