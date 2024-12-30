Salt Lake County Sheriff searching Porter Fork trail area for overdue skier

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team is out in the area around the Porter Fork Trail searching for a skier that didn't return at a predetermined time.

Officials announced on social media that the search and rescue operations will be happening Monday morning. They say calls came in late Sunday night concerning what is believed to be an overdue skier.

It isn't known who the skier is or when they were originally expected back.

The Sheriff's Office has their search and rescue team at the scene on snowmobiles. However, they say the weather conditions are making it harder for their team.

FOX 13 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article when we learn more.