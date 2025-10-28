Salt Lake County urges residents to avoid 'pop-up' eateries without permits

SALT LAKE CITY — Health authorities say they've been seeing more and more "pop-up" food vendors in Salt Lake County recently, and they're reminding the public to be careful and make sure they have permits.

The Salt Lake County Health Department issued an announcement Tuesday, urging residents to confirm that food vendors — especially "mobile" and "pop-up" — have a current permit on display.

“Food vendors without a permit haven’t been inspected and may not follow essential food safety practices like regular hand washing and maintaining food at proper temperatures,” said Andrea Gamble, the food protection supervisor for the county's Food Protection Bureau.

They also pointed out that pop-up food service establishments must have their own permit, and not one that belongs to another business operating in the same building but at different times.

“Employees of another business that happens to be using the same space at different hours may not be as vigilant about food safety as the employees of the business that has a permit for the space," Gamble added.

The county provides instructions for how to obtain a food service permit on its website.

Customers who notice food establishments without proper permits can file a report here.