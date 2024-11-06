Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts & Parks Initiative reauthorized through 2034

SALT LAKE CITY — For a fourth time, Salt Lake County residents have voted to re-authorize the Zoo, Arts & Parks (ZAP) tax. According to the county, the initiative received 79% of the vote for re-authorization.

This year's vote marks the 4th time that Salt Lake County residents had to vote on the ZAP tax. It was initially voted on in 1996, won with 71% of the vote in 2004, and grew in voter approval to 77% in 2014.

The ZAP re-authorization secures ten years of funding dedicated to enhancing Salt Lake County resident and visitor experiences through art, cultural, historical, botanical, and recreational offerings. ZAP tax funds 30% of Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation operation costs.

The tax takes one penny out of every $10 spent in sales taxes, and funds more than 232 arts and culture organizations, 70 parks, 22 recreation centers, and hundreds of miles of trails.

“The timing of the reauthorization is serendipitous because ZAP will be celebrating its 30th year in 2026,” said ZAP Program Director Samantha Thermos. “We are incredibly grateful for the community’s ongoing support—fiscally and physically—of the enriching cultural events, performances, educational programs, and other opportunities that ZAP helps fund.”

Over the next ten years, the county estimates that the ZAP tax will provide $26 million each year for arts and cultural programming within Salt Lake County.

“Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation is committed to providing indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities around the county,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Otto shared. “As a public agency, many of our amenities are free or low cost to use because removing barriers to recreation access is a priority to us. ZAP funds offset operational costs, including staffing, associated with managing hundreds of public recreational amenities around the County.”

According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, approximately 80% of Salt Lake County residents participate in at least one ZAP-funded event each year and nearly 70% of residents participate in the events three of more times a year.

The Salt Lake County Council has approved $26 million in ZAP funding for 2025.