Investigation underway after 2-year-old child dies after going missing in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 2-year-old child has died hours after they were reported missing Saturday morning in a remote area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a report early Saturday that a child was missing in the Christmas Meadows area. When that child was located shortly afterwards by law enforcement officers, they were airlifted to a hospital in Wyoming, and then transferred to a Salt Lake-area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, a family member was also hospitalized for a separate medical issue that is not believed to be connected to the child.

An investigation into the child's death is now underway, and no other information has been made available.

