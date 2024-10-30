Salt Lake food trucks banding together to help unsheltered get the food they need

SALT LAKE CITY — Ruben Sauyun, owner and operator of the Bomb Dilla food truck, and other food truckers are getting together, once again, to pay it forward by providing meals to homeless individuals in the Salt Lake area.

”To be able to do this and to give back to five shelters this year. Last year we did four, we added another one this year and we’re happy to have the opportunity to just give back,” Ruben stated.

Ruben says he and several of his fellow food truck operators feel very blessed by all the support they’ve received from our community over the years. So for the third year now they want to give back, by taking a day when they can provide a hot meal for folks who are unsheltered. And at the same time, give a little break to those who work at those shelters every day.

The past two years they’ve done this right around Thanksgiving, a half dozen food trucks serving up hundreds of meals to people at four shelters. This year they moved up the date to November 4th, which is next Monday, and they’re adding another shelter. This year they’re also gathering warm clothing and other items for those who are unsheltered for when the weather gets colder. And those can be donated to the food trucks over the next few days.

Ruben says if you can spare it…share it. “We’re pretty much just asking, see if the public can help us out with any, old sweaters, old coats anything you guys aren’t using. We have eight food trucks out here in Salt Lake City that if you guys see them this week, go ahead and drop off a bag of things that you just aren’t using that maybe somebody else can use.”

Along with Bomb Dilla, at least 7 other trucks will be taking part, including Yoshi’s and Cluck Truck. And Ruben says in all they’ll be distributing at least 1300 hot meals that day.

So if you’d like to donate any warm weather items or things like handwarmers, feel free to drop them off at the participating food trucks between now and this weekend. They’ll then be distributed next Monday along with those hot meals. Here’s a list of those participating food trucks.