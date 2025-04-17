Sandy police recover $5,500 in stolen beer kegs

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Police Department says they have recovered more than $5,500 in stolen beer kegs from a brewery.

According to the department, detectives with the Crime Suppression Unit located a trailer filled with kegs. However, the trailer was in a neighborhood and not near a bar or restaurant, leading investigators to believe the kegs were stolen.

Detectives contacted the brewery and learned that they had multiple kegs stolen from their business overnight. Officers say they recovered 28 kegs in total.

Sandy City Police Department also stated they have returned the kegs and identified a suspect in the case.