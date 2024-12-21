Santaquin police using fundraising efforts to send family of fallen officer to Washington D.C.

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Sgt. Bill Hooser with the Santaquin Police Department would have turned 51 years old this week.

However, back in May, while on duty, Sgt. Hooser was hit and killed by the driver of a stolen semi-truck.

"Worst day of my life, it was, a nightmare that you hope to never have happened," said Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department.

The loss of Sgt. Hooser is still felt strongly by the Santaquin Police Department.

"I was actually his FTO, so I worked with him for 7 years that he was here," said Lt. Wall. "I field trained him when he came here from New Mexico."

Sgt. Hooser's passing was the first line-of-duty death in Utah since 2020.

"It hit us, and it became a reality and to watch the family have to go through what they went through, I don't wish upon anybody," said Lt. Wall.

The fallen officer's memory and sacrifice will live on.

Lt. Wall told FOX 13 News that in May of 2025, Sgt. Hooser's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., as part of National Police Week.

He says any officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2024 would be added to the wall in May.

"They do a memorial service and a candlelight vigil and stuff and obviously that comes with a cost to get the surviving coworkers, the surviving family members back there," said Lt. Wall. "With the family and just the co-workers we're about $48,000 is what we need to send everybody out there."

McKinzie Bradshaw, a records clerk and evidence technician with the Santaquin Police Department has been trying to help raise money to send more than a dozen people to Washington D.C. to honor Sgt. Hooser.

"We made those the first t-shirts were made for the Orem golf tournament," said Bradshaw. "Then we made the hoodies and the t-shirts for this specifically, and the hats as well."

Bradshaw spoke about why they've taken this route to raise money.

"It's things we've seen other agencies do, I remember them making t-shirts for Joe Shinners when he passed away and I don't know, just good memorabilia for people to wear and be able to remember him," said Bradshaw.

Lt. Wall says other fundraising efforts, like a benefit concert and auction will also take place to help raise money.

The Utah County Fraternal Order of Police has also set up a 'Help A Hero' account to help with fundraising efforts.

Lt. Wall spoke about the importance of Sgt. Hooser's name is added to the memorial.

"His family will be able to go back there whenever they want and be able to remember him officers will be able to go back there and remember him," said Lt. Wall. "It will be the best honor I think that you can give somebody."

If you have any questions about how to support the fundraising efforts, you can contact the Santaquin Police Department at (801)-754-1070.