Saratoga Springs man killed by lightning strike while jet-skiing in Florida

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Saratoga Springs father of four was killed over the weekend when he was struck by lightning while riding a jet ski in Florida.

Steve Matheson was in the water near Fort De Soto Park on Florida's west coast when he was struck on Saturday. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to the area at approximately 6:30 p.m. and transported Matheson to the hospital in what was described as a life-threatening condition.

Matheson later died of his injuries.

A GoFundMe page shared by friends of the Matheson family said Steve was a "wonderful man, devoted husband, and loving father."

According to the page, which hopes to help the family return his body to Utah, Matheson left behind a wife, Abbie, and four young children.

"He was the kind of husband and father who loved deeply, showed up fully, and made his family the center of his world," the page said. "Second place to that would be his love for football, especially BYU football."