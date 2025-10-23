Second suspect arrested in Denver for teen fatally shot outside Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN, Utah — A second suspect has been transported back to Utah after fleeing to Denver after an Ogden teen was fatally shot outside Ben Lomond High School.

The second suspect, also a juvenile, was taken into custody by local Colorado law enforcement on October 13. The suspect has since been transported to a juvenile detention center in Utah pending charges associated with the case.

The first suspect was arrested October 10 following an investigation after 16-year-old Mason Caballero was shot outside Ben Lomond High School.

Ogden City Police say they appreciate the assistance of all partner agencies and the continued cooperation of the Ogden community as investigators worked to bring both suspects into custody.

