Semi-rollover closes ramp on Interstate 15

MURRAY, Utah — A semi-truck rollover on the ramp from Westbound 215 to Interstate 15 southbound near Murray has closed the ramp to traffic.

Utah Highway Patrol first reported the crash at 8:58 a.m. Thursday morning. They don't believe the ramp will reopen for a few hours.

It isn't known what caused the rollover, but investigators tell FOX 13 News that no other vehicles were involved. The truck driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers say the semi was loaded with cargo at the time of the crash but that it wasn't hauling anything hazardous. They add they will be attempting to stand the truck and trailer upright but will need to see how the trailer reacts.

