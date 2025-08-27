I-15 semi-truck rollover spills garbage all over freeway on-ramp in Orem

OREM, Utah — An Interstate 15 on-ramp in Orem was blocked off Wednesday afternoon by a smelly accident.

A semitrailer full of garbage was entering northbound I-15 from 800 North when the driver failed to properly navigate the turn, according to Utah Highway Patrol officials. The truck went off the pavement, causing it to topple over.

UHP

Fortunately, the driver wasn't injured.

However, the result was an on-ramp nearly covered in trash. UHP said both eastbound-to-northbound lanes were closed, along with one westbound-to-northbound, but they may need to fully close the ramp when it's time to roll the truck back onto its wheels.