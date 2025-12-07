'Silent Santa' event creates magical moments for families

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — For many children, visiting Santa is a highlight of the holiday season, but the crowds and loud environments can be overwhelming for some.

The city of Saratoga Springs ensures that every child gets their special moment with Santa by hosting "Silent Santa," an annual event designed for families with children who have special needs.

The event offers a quiet, one-on-one setting for families to interact with Santa in a comfortable environment.

"Sometimes coming to the mall or bigger settings makes Jackson uncomfortable, and he can’t talk, or he just freaks out,” said Brittany Derbridge, whose 18-year-old son, Jackson, has special needs.

For the Derbridge family, the "Silent Santa" event has become a cherished Christmas tradition. "To let him and his family, who he’s familiar with, sit and chat with Santa, it brings the light of Christmas to our family,” said Derbridge.

Families from the city can sign up for a time slot to ensure a calmer experience. This year, organizers shared that more than 50 children were signed up for the Saturday event hosted at their city's public building.

Kylie Priday, the current Miss Saratoga Springs, described the event as a magical start to the holiday season.

“It's so wholesome to be able to see all the joy that it brings,” Priday said. “You come and see the magic that it creates for the kids. They’re always so excited to see Santa.”

As the event continues to bring joy to local families, participants hope that more cities across Utah will consider adding a similar program to their own holiday calendars.