SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman with dementia.

SLCPD said 76-year-old Francisca Torres was last seen at her home near 800 W. Montague Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

When Torres was last seen, she was wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater, sandals and blue socks.

Police believe she is traveling on foot.

SLCPD is asking anyone who sees her to call 911.