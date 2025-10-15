Several blocks of State Street in Midvale closed as police search for shooting suspect

MIDVALE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on State Street in Midvale Tuesday evening.

The Unified Police Department said they were called to the area of 8300 S. State Street around 5:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

They learned that the suspect(s) fired six shots from a car, and they were shooting at another car. Both cars then left the scene. They had not been located as of 6:45 p.m., and police do not yet know if anyone was wounded.

Mike Rank | FOX 13 News

Police have closed State Street between approximately 8000 South and 9000 South as they comb the area for evidence.

Not much information was immediately available, but UPD said the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Watch a LIVE view of the area via UDOT traffic cameras below: