Six-car pileup on I-15 closes multiple lanes

SANDY, Utah — A chaotic scene unfolded Saturday afternoon on Interstate 15 in Sandy.

Utah Highway Patrol said a crash occurred around 12:45 p.m., with six vehicles involved.

Two people were injured, and one of them was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not known.

The crash scene caused three lanes to be closed temporarily.

UHP initially reported that there were seven cars and that one of the drivers involved fled the scene, but they later corrected to say there was no seventh vehicle and no suspect on the run.