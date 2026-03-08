Streets blocked off as SLCPD search for suspect

UPDATE: As of 12:30 p.m., SLCPD says Grant has been taken into custody. Original article is below.

A number of roads in Salt Lake City were blocked off Sunday as Salt Lake City searched for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

SLCPD says they are looking for Lovell Grant, who is wanted for aggravated assault. He was last seen on foot in the area of 600 South 540 East. He is 5-foot-7, weighs 300 pounds, and was last seen wearing green shorts with yellow stripes and white tennis shoes.

Members of the public are advised to not approach him, as he's considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Lovell Grant, or know where he is, you're asked to call Salt Lake City Police.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News update as we learn more.