Son threatened to kill mother before both killed in Roy fire, investigation shows

ROY, Utah — A Roy man had previously called police and threatened to kill his mother before both were killed in a mobile home fire earlier this month, according to documents connected to an investigation into what caused the fire.

Janet J. Shaw and her 46-year-old son, Johnathan P. Gunter, both died in the Oct. 3 fire inside the Monte Vista Mobile Home Park.

Roy police are now investigating the fire for the possible crime of arson and homicide.

A request for a search warrant showed that when Roy police officers arrived at the home, they attempted to rescue the 71-year-old Shaw and Gunter through a back door, "but there was something blocking the door from opening," the document states.

Police were eventually able to pull the mother and son out of a back window, but both later died from their injuries.

Roy Mobile Home Fire

The warrant request claims that Gunter had called police earlier in the day and said that "if they don't arrive on scene soon, he was going to kill his mother."

It's not known what exactly was blocking the door that prohibited officers from entering the home.

Results from the fire investigation have not yet been released.