South Jordan family wants to create special memories with terminally ill five-year-old

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Charlotte Moller of South Jordan celebrates her sixth birthday next week. Known by family and friends as Charlie, it will likely be her last.

“We knew it was gonna be an uphill battle from the start,” said Charlie’s dad Aaron Moller.

It began at a normal doctor's appointment.

“She was gonna get her chicken pox shot and he was palpitating her stomach and felt an irregularity,” said Charlie’s mom Megan Moller.

It was cancer and little Charlie handled treatment like a champ.

“Following the diagnosis in April of 2023 – for about the next year she underwent treatments, radiation and chemotherapy.

And she was able to ring the cancer-free bell in March,” said Megan.

But -- that joy came and went.

“Unfortunately, in July, we found out a tumor had grown back,” said Megan. “And then she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.”

Aaron said the doctors have done their best to comfort them.

“He said I hope you have peace knowing that you have done literally everything that can be done for your daughter.

A few weeks to two months, is what we were told, which is hard, right? It means a very likely possibility that Charlie won't be here for Christmas.”

Despite the devastating news, Charlie’s mom is determined to be in the here and now with her family.

“We’re trying to live every day, make it as normal as possible and try to make as many memories.as we can.”

And with the help of the community, they're making memories for a lifetime, however long that will be.

“We reached $5,000 within an hour,” said Aaron.

With mounting medical bills and no more vacation time left, donors have stepped in to give Charlie, her parents, and her little sister Maggie the best remaining time possible at the happiest place they know.

With Charlie nestled next to her on the family room couch, Megan posed her daughter the question. “Where did you want to go again? Disney World,

I would have never guessed that, Disney World,”

It's been an unimaginable road for the Mollers.

“It’s hard. It’s not something I can fully explain, and it’s still something we’re processing.

And if I am honest, we’ll be processing it for a long, long time,” said Megan.

And for however long it goes, they'll always have their special family memories.

“We have people who are willing to take away some of the peripherals so that we can focus what really matters, which is making the most of every single second, every single minute and every single hour with Charlie,” said Aaron.

A GoFundMe created by a family member has exploded with support. It’s currently at more than $20,000.