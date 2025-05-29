Students get their hands dirty to clean up Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY — Students from fifth to eighth grade at the Redeemer Lutheran Church and School are digging deeper into the lessons they learned in the classroom by helping clean a part of the Jordan River.

Teacher Lorien Kuster said it’s something the kids look forward to.

“If they didn’t learn specifically about streams, waterways, and water this year, they learned about it in years past," she explained. "So all the knowledge comes together now, in one place."

Each year, students work on a service project within the community. This year, they're focusing on water conservation at Three Creeks Confluence, where Red Butte, Emigration, and Parleys creeks spill into the Jordan River.

“It's something that’s really interesting and I thought it was really fun when she was explaining it, all the stuff that happened and how it's important to keep it clean,” said eighth grader Addison Hansen.

The school partnered with the Seven Canyons Trust Organization for the project.

Whether they’re pulling weeds or picking up bottles and cans, the students' goal is to keep their local park and stream flowing smoothly.

“Trying to keep the area beautiful for the community, so that walkers and joggers, whoever wants to enjoy the area, has a safe and nice place to do so.” Kuster said.