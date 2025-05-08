Suspect accidentally shoots themselves while fleeing police in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect is believed to have shot themselves in Salt Lake City as they attempted to get rid of a firearm while being chased by police officers on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident happened near 300 East and 900 South. It's not known what led to the pursuit of the unidentified suspect.

After the suspect was apprehended, they were treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said there is no threat to the community, but traffic has been shut down on 900 South between 300 East and 200 East.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.