Suspect in murder, arson, AMBER Alert case has preliminary hearing set

OGDEN, Utah — The man who was charged with killing the mother of his two children before setting their home ablaze and fleeing the scene appeared in court Wednesday.

Ricardo Trujillo Rojel, 29, is accused of murdering 23-year-old Mayra Catalan-Dimas. On March 24, an AMBER Alert was activated for Rojel and the two children after Catalan-Dimas was found dead inside a trailer home that was on fire in Riverdale. He and the kids were later found about 85 miles south in Springville's Hobble Creek Canyon.

Rojel appeared before a judge on Wednesday with his court-appointed defense attorney by his side.

This was Rojel's second time in court for the case. His first appearance was Friday, when he was formally read his charges.

His attorneys on Wednesday asked the judge to invoke his right to a speedy trial and schedule a preliminary hearing — which generally includes a judge reviewing evidence to determine if there is enough to take the case to trial.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.