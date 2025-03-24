Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for Riverdale children in 'imminent danger'

RIVERDALE, Utah — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young children from Riverdale who are believed to be in "imminent danger."

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ricardo Rojel Trujillo, is a possible homicide and arson suspect.

Angie Trujillo, 2, and Ricardo Trujillo, 3, are believed to be with Ricardo, although his relationship with the children was not made available.

The alert did not share why the children are considered to be in danger.

Angie is listed as having black hair and brown eyes, while the younger Ricardo has black hair and eyes.

Police shared a photo of a white Ford F-150 that the group may be using.

Anyone with information on the Trujillo or the children is asked to call police immediately.

