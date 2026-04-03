Suspect shot, killed by trooper after pulling out knife identified as Sandy man charged with terrorism

SANDY, Utah — The driver shot and killed by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake last week has been identified as a man who was charged with terrorism in 2024.

Sayed Mousavi, 29, was charged with threat of terrorism, among other charges, when arrested in 2024 during a traffic stop. During that incident, Mousavi reportedly told officers that "he was going to kill Americans and kill the U.S.A." He also stated "he was going to buy guns and shoot up the Sandy Police Department."

Back in 2024, a search of Mousavi's vehicle uncovered a paper with writing stating “Pressure Israel to cease fire with killing significant Jews in Gaza. And lets take non hostage. Only soldiers/male government. Conduct assignation of leaders. Attack Military sites with most expensive bombs. Plant bombs inside Z-jets.”

Mousavi pleaded guilty to threat of terrorism in 2025.

On Friday, Mousavi stopped in the middle of I-15 after crashing into the back of a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. When both Mousavi and the trooper got out of their vehicles, Mousavi displayed a knife, leading the trooper to fatally shoot him.