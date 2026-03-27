I-15 shut down due to officer-involved shooting in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — All lanes of northbound Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake have been completely shut down on Friday due to an officer-involved shooting.

Live video below shows no traffic on I-15 after highway closed to traffic:

The highway is currently closed to all traffic at 3300 South, with the Utah Department of Transportation saying they will remain closed until 10 p.m.

No information on the shooting or what led to the incident has been released.

The highway shooting is the second on I-15 this month. On March 10, a vehicle was pulled over near Draper when a passenger with a gun started fighting with officers, leading to him being shot and killed. The driver of the vehicle was compliant with officers and later arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

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