Suspicious device safely detonated outside Kaysville elementary school

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A suspicious device discovered outside a Kaysville elementary school over the weekend was detonated as a precautionary measure, police said.

The Kaysville Police Department said the device was found just before 4 p.m. Saturday on the southeast side of Endeavour Elementary School and appeared to be either a homemade firework or pipe bomb.

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News

Because of the possible threat, the Davis County Bomb Squad was called to the scene where the device was safely detonated, with the remaining pieces collected to be analyzed.

After a search, no other devices were located and police said there is no threat to the community.