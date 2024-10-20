Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Suspicious device safely detonated outside Kaysville elementary school

Image (16).jpg
Rick Bork | FOX 13 News
Endeavour Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah
Image (16).jpg
Posted
and last updated

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A suspicious device discovered outside a Kaysville elementary school over the weekend was detonated as a precautionary measure, police said.

The Kaysville Police Department said the device was found just before 4 p.m. Saturday on the southeast side of Endeavour Elementary School and appeared to be either a homemade firework or pipe bomb.

Image (15).jpg

Because of the possible threat, the Davis County Bomb Squad was called to the scene where the device was safely detonated, with the remaining pieces collected to be analyzed.

After a search, no other devices were located and police said there is no threat to the community.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere