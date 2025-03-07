Syracuse community reacts to new Costco, growing developments in city

SYRACUSE, Utah — While the Syracuse community is buzzing about a new Costco set to break ground this year, some are not so excited and concerned about the big box store coming to town.

Looking at the big picture, Syracuse Mayor Dave Maughan believes the store will provide several benefits to the community, specifically the roughly 150-250 jobs it would bring.

However, Maughan understands traffic worries that come with such a big addition as the store will sit at the intersection of 3000 West and Antelope Drive.

“We had several spots in the city that we thought might fit and we showed them all to the Costco executives and site selectors," the mayor explained. "They say the traffic is what makes the difference. The traffic impact of being right next to an exit is what makes this site ideal.”

A parent who lives in Syracuse said the Costco is a great opportunity for her kids to find employment.

“Costco is known for good wages and good working conditions,” said Heather Sparks. “I’m a mom of adult children and they’re always looking for good employment. My friends' kids, neighbors, and friends are all looking for good employment.”

For Tara Boss, who owns Boss Lady Desserts Studio, the store will be both convenient and helpful for her baking business.

“Almost life-changing for me," she explained. "I can run out of something and be on a deadline, and to know it will take me two minutes to get to Costco, then back home. Also, to have the confidence that they’ll be well stocked in the things that I need is just a game changer for me.”

That convenience makes things easier than going to Costco's next closest locations in West Bountiful or Ogden.

Right down the street from the store's future location sits a chunk of farmland and open spaces. One of the farms belongs to Chad Midgley, who has grown up farming all over Davis County.

When Midgley heard about Costco coming to town, he felt a sense of sadness.

“We used to take rides out here in the 90s,” Midgley said. “Out to Syracuse, West Layton, Clearfield, just my Dad and I. It was so beautiful. It was all farms and houses mixed in. Now, it’s not like that anymore.”

Midgley farms different produce like blood oranges, tomatoes, and donut peaches, even in the wintertime. But in Syracuse, produce isn’t the only thing that’s growing.

“This is one of the last little farm areas left in Syracuse,” Midgley said. “If you look around here, we’re right by the Antelope Island Causeway Road, everything else east of us is turning into a city.”

The more than 30-acre property that will host Costco is just a few minutes away from Midgley's farm. While he knows change is inevitable and that Syracuse is growing, he said he’ll continue to grow and farm his own produce.

“We all love Costco, but it’s so sad," he added. "That’s the end of the Hamlin Dairy, the end of that field for a Costco."