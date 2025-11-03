Taylorsville hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist dead, suspect in police custody

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A motorcyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening in Taylorsville, and the driver has been taken into custody.

Taylorsville Police said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Officials said the suspect was driving east on 5400 South when they collided with a motorcycle in the intersection of Warrior Way (1500 West).

The victim, a male of unspecified age, was knocked off his motorcycle, and although police said he was wearing a helmet, it fell off. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver fled the scene but was located by police and taken into custody a short time later.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.