GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police confirm that a teenager is dead after an ATV rolled over while herding cattle in Tooele County Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. in the area of Burmester Road in Tooele County, involving a juvenile male driving an ATV.

The driver was helping his family herding the cattle when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling the ATV over. Officials say he passed away on the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.