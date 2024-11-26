Temple Square to feature new holiday lights this season

SALT LAKE CITY — While the Salt Lake Temple remains under construction, several new areas have opened up on Temple Square and will feature holiday lights this season.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Main Street Plaza, the Church Office Building Plaza and the area north of the Tabernacle will welcome guests with lights starting on Friday.

Church leaders said there will no longer be a formal lighting ceremony on the square, but the lights will turn on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and remain on until 10 p.m. each day through Jan. 1, and 6-8 a.m. for those who want to visit in the morning.

“It’s a magical time of year when lights are turned on,” said Jay Warnick, Ground Services Group manager.

Video below shows the holiday lights on Temple Square:

Temple Square Lights

A Christmas Around the World display showcasing holiday traditions from different countries can be found at the FamilySearch Library, with Santa Claus making an appearance on Dec. 20.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Christmas lights at the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on November 21, 2024.



Along with the lights, hundreds of concerts will be performed at multiple Temple Square venues between Thanksgiving and Christmas, featuring

school and community choirs. Among the venues, the Tabernacle will host daily concerts at 4:30 that will be streamed live.