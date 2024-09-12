The Share Shack: Layton woman's produce-sharing project soars to new heights

LAYTON, Utah — Over a year ago, when Debbie Talbot and her husband Bob had extra produce and fresh chicken eggs from their garden, they would set a table outside their house to share the fresh goods with neighbors — free of charge.

“It was brought on by a lot of things like people need,” said the Layton resident. "They're in need, so I just thought that would be awesome to have stuff that I have that I don't use anymore, or whatever, to put out for somebody else to use and try... That's what it's all about, is giving back.”

But soon, her good deed had a ripple effect in her community, and that table grew into a shack.

The Share Shack, as she calls it.

“Everybody kept coming, getting [produce] and my eggs and all that. And then I thought, well, I'll just have my husband build me a share shack," she said.

The Share Shack has a variety of goods for the public: baby food, fresh produce, eggs, canned goods, water and blankets. Today, there were even some books.

There isn’t a day where she doesn’t see someone pick something up from the shack or drop something off for others.

Theresa Baker, Talbot's friend of 35 years, said she sees all kinds of people stop by. Baker says it’s a deed that Talbot's neighbors have taken notice of.

“It's taken off,” Baker said. “I mean, it's taken off big with the community. They're doing a really good thing. It makes me proud — makes me proud to know that she's my friend and she's did this.

Talbot said it was her struggle that led her to fill the hearts of others.

“It's a big, deep story." Talbot said. “It's about my daughter, actually, is where it came from. I lost my daughter, and to fill that void, I needed something.

"It fills that emptiness," she added. "When I see somebody come and pick something up... it makes me feel really good inside. It really does make me feel good inside."