These Utah restaurants earned high honors, including first Michelin star

SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone thinking the limit to Utah cuisine was funeral potatoes better think again.

For the first time, a Utah restaurant earned a coveted star in the esteemed Michelin guide, long considered to be the standard-bearer for dining excellence.

But the good eats don't end there.

Monte, located in the Beehive Distillery in South Salt Lake, was awarded one Michelin star in the company's inaugural Southwest guide that features restaurants from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

"French, Italian and South American influences weave in and out of view, as dishes arrive carefully presented and boldly flavored," the guide said of Monte and the food created by chef Martin Babio.

Multiple other restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley were featured in the guide, including three on the Bib Gourmand list that recognizes locations offering great food at a great value.



Feldman's Deli - Salt Lake City

One More Noodle House - South Salt Lake

Phở 777 - West Valley City

Not to be outdone, several other Utah locations were listed as "recommended" in the inaugural guide:

