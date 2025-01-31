Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Threat forces police lockdown at Hidden Valley Middle School

474890047_556154127446164_6154261285364287105_n.jpg
David Kilpatrick
474890047_556154127446164_6154261285364287105_n.jpg
Posted

BLUFFDALE, Utah — The Jordan School District says students at Hidden Valley Middle School are on hold following a threat being made to the school. Classes are continuing but students won't be able to leave the school.

According to an official with the Jordan School District, they were tipped off about the threat from Bluffdale Police. The nature of the threat or when it was sent has not been released.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Bluffdale Police to learn more and will update this article when we hear back.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere