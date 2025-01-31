Threat forces police lockdown at Hidden Valley Middle School

BLUFFDALE, Utah — The Jordan School District says students at Hidden Valley Middle School are on hold following a threat being made to the school. Classes are continuing but students won't be able to leave the school.

According to an official with the Jordan School District, they were tipped off about the threat from Bluffdale Police. The nature of the threat or when it was sent has not been released.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Bluffdale Police to learn more and will update this article when we hear back.