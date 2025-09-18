Timpview High School cancels Thursday assembly following social media threat

PROVO, Utah — An assembly that was planned to be held at Timpview High School has been canceled following the school receiving threats on social media. Officials with the Provo School District confirmed the move with FOX 13 News and didn't give any indication of when it may be rescheduled.

The Provo Police Department says they spotted the threat on social media Wednesday and informed the school district. Police say they have found the source of the threat and made contact with the person, though they did not believe the threat to be credible.

What exactly the threat was or who sent it isn't clear. Police also didn't say whether or not the person who sent it has been arrested.

Out of an abundance of caution, Provo police will have extra patrol resources today at Timpview High School.