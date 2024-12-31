Tiny home community opens to help homeless in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday afternoon, Salt Lake City celebrated the grand opening of "The Other Side Village."

City representatives, construction employees, and other supporters were at the tiny home community's opening.

The Other Side Village calls residents who will be moving into the community "neighbors." They tell us they're ready for this new chapter they'll be entering.

"It means that I have safety and acceptance and a new start," said Jennifer Davis, one of the new tiny home residents.

Davis is thrilled to be moving into her home later this week.

"A tiny state of disbelief because it's such an amazing, wonderful opportunity," she said, "And I think the other was just a sense of peace. Like my long journey of just looking for a fresh start, looking for an opportunity, like it had finally reached the safe harbor like the bell symbolized."

Because of her work with The Other Side Village, Davis is now able to move into the tiny home community. It's a fresh start that's been a long time coming.

"I had a life and a family and a career in a past life, and I threw it away with addiction and trauma and choices, and so I really needed somebody to give me a second chance," Davis said. "With all the things that I've done, my paperwork doesn't look excellent, and the Other Side Village gave me that opportunity to start over."

Charene Okerlund was homeless for more than 10 years.

"It took a lot. It took a lot of people to help me get to where I'm at," said Okerlund.

She shared how grateful she was for all of the support she'd received, and now she'll be getting the keys to her new home.

"I was just feeling very proud, a bit emotional because I've been through so much, and to be able to have my own home now, I just have a lot of emotions," said Okerlund.

Gideon Nieman was homeless for two years. He shared how The Other Side Village saved his life.

"For me to make the call — The Other Side Village is all about: you have to want to change. It's not a force thing, so I decided to make that change and today we reap the rewards of the change," said Nieman.

He explained that he's thankful to be opening new doors after the hardships he's been through.

"A lot of frustration, a lot of crying, a lot of soul-searching, a lot of hard conversations," said Nieman.

The neighbors moving in are happy to be in each other's lives and even more than that, being able to support one another.

To qualify to enter the Other Side Village, must be 18 or older, meet the criteria for chronically homeless, lived in Utah for at least one year, demonstrate an interest in joining a sober living community, no history of sex offenses or arson convictions, must be willing to abide by community rules, and graduate from The Other Side Prep School. To apply, people can call 801-618-1234 or email info@theothersidevillage.com.

The Other Side is thankful to the individuals, organizations donors, and supporters who made the Village a reality.