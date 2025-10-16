Traction law activated for Little Cottonwood Canyon as snow falls

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Traction laws for Little Cottonwood Canyon have been activated as snow falls in the Salt Lake Valley, which means drivers taking SR-210 will need to have traction devices (snow tires, chains, snow socks, etc.) on their vehicles.

Watch Live: Snow falling in Little Cottonwood Canyon

What does this mean for my vehicle?

For All Wheel Drive or 4-wheel drive vehicles: M + S or M/S tires on all wheels is the minimum requirement. Traction devices such as chains, snow socks, etc. or 3 peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) tires on all wheels are also acceptable and provide the most reliable traction in severe winter conditions.

For 2-wheel drive vehicles: 3 peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) tires on all wheels is the minimum requirement. Traction devices such as chains, snow socks, etc. on at least two drive wheels are also acceptable.

How are conditions expected to be today?

Snow fell down to about 6,000 ft. overnight, with a few inches of accumulation possible above 7,000 ft. today and up to 6 inches or more above 8,000 ft.

Precipitation is most likely in the morning, but as the storm pulls away should gradually decrease this afternoon with just a few spotty showers left this evening.