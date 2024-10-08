Watch Now
Raccoon causes large power outage in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic signals went out during the afternoon commute in the busy Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City after a power outage Tuesday.

As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 5,000 customers were without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power. It was restored by 6:15 p.m.

RMP said a raccoon got into a transformer, which caused a surge. The surge then tripped the system, which is a safety precaution.

The raccoon also died as a result.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the outage impacted traffic signals in the Sugar House and South Salt Lake areas.

An accident involving a UTA train on the S-Line and a vehicle is also causing delays of up to 60 minutes. It's not known if the accident was related to the power outage.

