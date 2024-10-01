Trains to sound horns at all crossings from Ogden to Provo after 'deficiencies' found

SALT LAKE CITY — Quiet zones at all railroad crossings from Ogden to Provo have been suspended after "deficiencies" were found during recent inspections by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

As of Tuesday, all Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner trains, as well as freight trains will now sound their horns at all at-grade crossings between the two cities until changes are made and standards are met.

Horns will be sounded no matter the time of day or night.

The FRA did not detail what the deficiencies were and where they were found but said they were minor and there was no safety risk to the public.

"We understand that the increased noise from train horns will be disruptive, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," officials said in a statement. "While cities are working diligently to address the issues, the quiet zone cannot be reinstated until all crossings are fully compliant."