TRAX train vs. Jeep collision sends driver to hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver was injured Sunday afternoon after colliding with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City.

UTA first announced the crash shortly after 3:15 p.m., saying it would cause delays on all TRAX routes.

Salt Lake City Police added that the crash was between the train and a Jeep pickup truck at 700 S. West Temple.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital in serious condition, SLCPD said. Nobody on the train was injured.

As of the latest update, all TRAX routes were still impacted, and a bus bridge was in place for the closed section of rail.