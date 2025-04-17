Watch Now
Truck crashes into South Jordan lake forcing emergency rescue

Vehicle in water in Daybreak
Chris Williams
Photo shows vehicle upside down after driving into water in Daybreak community of South Jordan
Vehicle in water in Daybreak
Posted
and last updated

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Emergency crews responded to a South Jordan lake on Thursday after a truck drove into the water and overturned.

A photo shared with FOX 13 News showed the truck still in Oquirrh Lake, which is located in the Daybreak community.

South Jordan police said the truck struck a parked car and hit "city property" before going into the lake. Police would not share any information on the status or current condition of the driver.

Drone video showed the truck near a boat ramp and pier that went into the lake.

