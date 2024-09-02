Watch Now
Truck fire causes delays along I-80 near Parley's Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Unified Fire Authority says that a semi-truck fire caused delays along Interstate 80 near Parley's Canyon Monday morning.

All lanes of Westbound I-80 was closed for about an hour following the fire and delays extended to Eastbound traffic.

Officials with the Unified Fire Authority say that a semi's brakes caught on fire near the Foothill Drive exit. Utah Department of Transportation first reported the fire at 11:17 a.m..

Authorities say that the driver was able to safely pull over and disconnect the truck from the trailer. No injuries are being reported.

