Truck loses load of paper near I-215 and Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — Roads are clearing up on I-215 near Redwood Road following a vehicle losing a load of paper on the roadway.

The clutter was found on the roadway early Friday morning after troopers say a shred vehicle lost a load it was carrying. Why the vehicle lost the load or where the vehicle is now isn't clear, as troopers say they are still searching for the driver.

Utah Highway Patrol describes the paper as "pretty thick" to FOX 13 News and says due to that they had to call in a Utah Department of Transportation dump truck with a loader to help remove it. The cleanup took place over the course of hours.

Watch: Timelapse of the cleanup of paper on I-215

Officials say no crashes were caused by the paper, and they believe the road will be fully reopened soon.