Turkey collision on I-15 leaves SUV's interior covered in blood, feathers

GARLAND, Utah — A wild turkey's life came to a gruesome end on Saturday after it tried to cross Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.

The Garland Fire Department said they were called to an accident on northbound I-15 near Exit 385. But instead of two vehicles colliding, it was SUV vs. turkey.

Garland Fire Department

The bird went through the windshield and hit the driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The fire department said the driver was "in good spirits" as they were taken to the hospital.

No such luck for the turkey, though, as it died from its injuries. Photos from the scene show a turkey-sized hole in the windshield, plus splatters of blood and lots of feathers all over the driver's seat, floorboards, door, and side window.

Garland Fire Department

The fire department used the accident as a chance to remind the public to watch out for wildlife, saying as the weather warms up, they should expect more animal sightings on and near Utah's highways.