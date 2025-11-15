Two children in Primary Children's Hospital after car strikes them while on electric bikes

RIVERTON, Utah — Two children were transported to Primary Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding on electric motorcycles in Riverton on Friday.

The two children were crossing the intersection of Redwood Road and 11800 South when a car made a right turn and struck them both.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation; they are not suspected of being under the influence at this time.

The two children were transported to Primary Children's Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.