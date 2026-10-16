Two juveniles in custody after fatal shooting at Holladay condo complex

HOLLADAY, Utah — Two boys were booked into juvenile detention Thursday night after a fatal shooting in Holladay.

The Unified Police Department says a man was found dead in the parking lot of Chateau Foret, near Murray Holladay Road and Highland Drive.

According to information from police, the victim was found about two hours after an initial call to 911 reported a single gunshot in the area.

Police say they initially responded to the complex at 8:36 p.m. and "were unable to locate anything suspicious." A separate 911 call at 10:47 p.m. alerted police to a "male down" in one of the Chateau Foret parking stalls.

"Later, two juvenile males were interviewed and booked into juvenile detention," UPD stated. Police did not specify the ages of the boys they arrested.

Officials add that a weapon was recovered during the investigation and say there are no outstanding suspects.

Police said they will not release the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

"This is an active investigation, and we will release further when more information is available," a department spokesperson wrote.