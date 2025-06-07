Two pets dead, several rescued after historic building fire in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Fire crews rescued several animals from a house fire in American Fork Saturday morning, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An off-duty firefighter was driving with his son when they noticed smoke nearby, which turned out to be emanating from a residence.

After notifying fire crews, the off-duty firefighter went to investigate the structure and found no one was in the home at the time.

Upon arrival, crews found conditions that warranted a defensive strategy due to both the distance of the home from the road, the age of the structure, and that several areas engulfed were out of reach of attack.

During the search, about six to seven cats were rescued. Many were injured but are alived at this time. It's believed two cats however, perished.

Investigators believe the building construction and multitude of void spaces were a contributing factor to difficulties for interior fighting of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The residents of the home will be displaced at this time.