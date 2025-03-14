Two Utah women hospitalized after being struck by car while crossing the street

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department says a driver has been given a citation after they allegedly hit two women crossing the street. The names of the victims and the driver haven't been released.

According to police, the crash happened at 300 East and South Temple at around 7:07 p.m. When officers arrived they found two women, believed to be in their 20s, and took them to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Once at the hospital, one of the victims was downgraded to critical but stable condition. Their current status is unknown.

Investigators say they determined that the driver involved in the crash failed to properly yield to the pedestrians crossing the street. Weather is not considered a factor in the crash.

Salt Lake City police tell FOX 13 News the driver has been given a citation. The exact citation wasn't released by police.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.