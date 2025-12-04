West Valley City school employees injured during incident involving student

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two employees at a West Valley City school were injured by a student who was described as being "in crisis" on Thursday, the Granite School District told FOX 13 News.

Staff members at Academy Park Elementary were assisting the student who was acting aggressively towards employees. The student eventually walked away from campus as staff attempted to encourage them to return to the school.

While off campus, the staff members were injured, although what occurred and the extent of the injuries were not disclosed by the district. However, district officials acknowledged that the injuries were caused by the student.

Emergency personnel did respond to the scene and treated the employees, who are both expected to recover.

In an email to the school's parents and families, Academy Park principal Heidi Draper said they are working with the student's family "to address the behavior."