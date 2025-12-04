12-year-old Roosevelt girl killed after being hit by vehicle

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A 12-year-old girl was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Roosevelt while walking in a crosswalk on Wednesday.

The Roosevelt City Police Department said the girl was crossing 200 East at 200 North with a friend just before 4 p.m. when she was struck by the southbound vehicle.

Police said the vehicle's driver ran through a red light before hitting the girl.

The unidentified victim was transported to the Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt and later died from her injuries while waiting to be airlifted to another hospital.

An investigation involving the Roosevelt City Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol is currently underway, with its findings to be submitted to the Duchesne County Attorney's Office.

The girl's death is the fifth fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Utah since November 23.

"Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family during this tragic time," the police department said.